1,919 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1.73 lakh isolation beds, 21,800 ICU beds readied in India: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:26 IST
1,919 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1.73 lakh isolation beds, 21,800 ICU beds readied in India: Health Ministry.
