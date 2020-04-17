Left Menu
Development News Edition

New confirmatory diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 in two hours among world's first few such kits: S&T Minister Vardhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:35 IST
New confirmatory diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 in two hours among world's first few such kits: S&T Minister Vardhan.

New confirmatory diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 in two hours among world's first few such kits: S&T Minister Vardhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman helps pregnant woman reach hospital in nick of time

Puducherry, Apr 17 PTI A police constable deployed at a containment zone near here played the role of a Good Samaritan by helping a woman facing labour pain. Karunakaran 32, along with a Home Guard, was keeping vigil at the zone, when the p...

Light rains bring temp down slightly in Delhi

Light rains in the national capital brought the mercury down marginally on Friday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. The city recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a min...

ICMR will conduct study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine against COVID-19

The ICMR will conduct a study to find the efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID-19 and till any definitive result is reached it will not recommended the vaccine even for healthcare workers, officials said on Friday. Bacillus Calmette-Gurin ...

Soccer-'Zlatan fever' hits Hammarby as striker trains with club again

Swedish club Hammarby got another dose of Zlatan fever on Friday when the AC Milan striker once again trained with the top-flight Stockholm side in which he owns a stake.The club and their fans would love to see Ibrahimovic, who also traine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020