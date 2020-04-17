New confirmatory diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 in two hours among world's first few such kits: S&T Minister Vardhan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:35 IST
New confirmatory diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 in two hours among world's first few such kits: S&T Minister Vardhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID