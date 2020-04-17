Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:37 IST
NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20: Govt.

NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20: Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NHAI

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI exempts accounts with moratorium benefits from asset recognition norms for 90 days

Virtually doubling the timeframe for recognizing a loan as a non-performing asset NPA, the Reserve Bank announced an asset classification standstill for March-May, giving one more benefit to borrowers hurt by the impact of the COVID-19 pand...

New York governor attacks Trump for 'passing buck' on pandemic response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing him of passing the buck to the states and favoring big business over communities hardest hit. Cuom...

Italy's coronavirus deaths edge higher, new lockdown approach urged

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 575 on Friday, up from 525 the day before, while the number of new cases declined slightly and scientists warned that infections were now mainly happening among family members. The daily ta...

Active COVID-19 cases in Haryana rises to 135

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020