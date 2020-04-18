Seven more die due to COVID-19 in Gujarat; state death toll rises to 48: Official.

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said. The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in...
A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtras Aurangabad city in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. This is the third coronavirus-related death in Aurangabad district, he said...
A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital here has died, an official said on Saturday. Government Medical College PRO Puja Tripathi Pandey said the man was initially admitt...
Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in...