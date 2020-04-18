There has been decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last three days; hope it will reduce further: CM Arvind Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:41 IST
There has been decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last three days; hope it will reduce further: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
