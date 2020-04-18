Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones; some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas: CM Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:48 IST
Delhi govt has so far identified 71 containment zones; some people not following order, stepping out of homes in these areas: CM Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi