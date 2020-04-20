Secular-communal narrative being deliberately pushed by some people in battle against coronavirus: Union minister Prakash Javadekar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:30 IST
Secular-communal narrative being deliberately pushed by some people in battle against coronavirus: Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash Javadekar