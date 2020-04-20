Dharavi in Mumbai reports 30 new COVID-19 cases; tally 168 with 11 deaths so far: BMC.

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...
The government on Monday said that the sown area of summer crops has registered an increase of 36 per cent over the previous year. Overcoming lockdown restrictions, sown area of summer crops has increased significantly, registering an incre...
A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up of a farmers son and two teenage daughters here for defying lockdown. The action against beat constable Kale Singh was taken after Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Trip...
Over 3,000 people were detained for violating the ongoing lockdown here on Monday and around 273 cases registered, police said. According to the data shared by Delhi Police, 3,562 people were apprehended under Section 65 persons bound to co...
A non-profit body Annamrita Foundation, formerly known as ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, on Monday said it has distributed 69 lakh meals to migrant workers, daily wage earners, slum dwellers and the poor across the country during the COVID-...