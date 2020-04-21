Control room will be set up in Parliament for coordination between MPs and state assemblies in fight against COVID-19: Speaker Om Birla.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:55 IST
