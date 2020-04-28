ADB approves USD 1.5 bn loan to India to help fund its fight against COVID-19: Statement.

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Tuesday with a dramatic spurt in private banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 371 points or 1.17 per cent at 32,115 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points ...
The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today 135 million in Additional Financing for the Serving People, Improving Health Project, to scale-up Ukraines health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ongoing Serving Peopl...
The World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO ope...
Anger over the crash of Lebanons national currency that sent food prices soaring boiled over into street violence overnight in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces died Tuesday....