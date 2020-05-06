With 291 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, tally rises to 4,735; 25 more patients die, taking toll to 298: Health official.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
Gurugram on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department Gurugram.Out of the total cases found positive today, 10 cases are linked to Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, four people came in contact with a positive ...
The head of the World Health Organization WHO on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown if countries emerging from pandemic restrictions do not manage transitions extremely carefully and in a phased approach. Director-Genera...
The National Anti Doping Agency NADA Director-General D-G Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said that the body would conduct its disciplinary hearings online from May 8. The NADA has not been able to hear the pleas of athletes due to the coronavir...
CVS Health Corp on Wednesday said it was sticking to its 2020 forecast and expected a strong second quarter, as reduced medical service use for its Aetna insurance business offset coronavirus-related expenses and the pandemics impact on pha...