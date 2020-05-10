Trains to be run from New Delhi; booking for reservation will start at 4pm on May 11 and will be available only on IRCTC website: Railways.

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12 nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking fo...
Wearing a surgical mask, disposable gloves and booties to guard against COVID-19, a young Italian woman returned to her homeland Sunday after 18 months as a hostage in eastern Africa. Silvia Romano lowered her mask briefly to display a broa...
Delhi airport on Sunday handled five Air India repatriation flights under Vande Bharat Mission from cities like London and Riyadh, said officials. Air India is to conduct a total of 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 under Vande Bharat Mis...
