18 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 879: Officials.

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...
Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways has laid off a large number of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered global travel demand, and warned staff to brace for further cuts, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The...
Haryana reported one more COVID-19 death on Monday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 730. The death was reported from Faridabad district bordering the national capital, as per state health departments daily bulle...
District in-charge Minister K Kannababu on Monday met the family members of the people who died in the Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy and handed-over the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore, as announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. T...
Barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on ...