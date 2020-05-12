Train from Ahmedabad departs for New Delhi with around 1,000 passengers: Railway officials.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
Italian police have arrested 91 suspected mobsters in a probe of money-laundering and extortion in a bid to thwart Sicilys Cosa Nostra from exploiting economic woes triggered by the pandemic. Hundreds of Financial Guard police officers fann...
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus, which has so far infected more than four million people worldwide. Yes, I am sick and receiving treatment, Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.The news a...
Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for U.S. president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate change, economic recovery and voting rights...
U.S. consumer prices dropped by the most since the Great Recession in April, weighed down by a plunge in demand for gasoline and services including airline travel as Americans stayed home during the coronavirus crisis. The report from the L...