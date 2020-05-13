Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel echoes West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's discrimination charge against Centre in COVID-19 fight.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:52 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel echoes West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's discrimination charge against Centre in COVID-19 fight.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Mamata Banerjee
- Chhattisgarh
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh will not open its borders till COVID-19 situation normalises; states should be given right to decide which district to open: CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
Centre should run special point-to-point trains to transport stranded labourers; though dangers are involved, how long can state keep them away from home: Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
Allowing migrant workers to walk for miles without food, water, safety is worrisome, wrong practice: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
COVID-19 lockdown: States facing dire economic crisis, they need immediate assistance, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at Cong CMs meet.
Better coordination between Centre and states must for more effective tackling of COVID-19 outbreak: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.