84 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai's Dharavi, tally of cases in area rises to 1,145, four patients dead: civic official.

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
The Odisha government announced on Friday that all students, studying in classes 1-8 in state-run schools will be promoted. Assessing the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government is keen to mitigate the anxiety ...
The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, government scientific advisers said on Friday.Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The government has said ...
Sterling weakened on Friday, hitting its lowest for more than a month, after Britain and the European Union exchanged threats over a post-Brexit trade deal.British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday the major obstacle to a deal was...
The Myanmar army on Friday handed over to India 22 insurgents from the Northeast, including self-styled home secretary of NDFB S Rajen Daimary, in a clandestine operation monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, officials said. ...