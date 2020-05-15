Lockdown: NHRC issues notices to Pb, UP over reports of migrant woman pulling suitcase with her child sleeping half hung on it on highway.

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
A Paris museum dedicated to the work of sculptor Alberto Giacometti re-opened to the public on Friday, one of the first art centres to test the waters after France eased its coronavirus lockdown. Allowing 10 people in every 20 minutes, with...
Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing coronavirus restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948.Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other onli...
An e-Sewa Kendra eSK, a one-stop centre for accessing various services in district courts, was made operational at Tis Hazari district courts on Friday, in pursuance to eSK programme initiated by the e-committee of the Supreme Court on pan-...
The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said it welcomes the willingness of the West Bengal government to accept returnees from abroad and requested early confirmation of modalities to be followed upon the arrival of passengers at the Kolka...