Markets to be opened with staggered timings; four-wheelers with only two passengers will be allowed: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers onboard at a time during Lockdown 4.0, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passenge...
Flooding in central Somalia has affected nearly 1 million people, displacing about 400,000 people, the United Nations said Monday, warning of possible disease outbreaks because of crowding where the displaced are seeking temporary shelter. ...
Online sex abuse of children in the European Union has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of EU law enforcement agency Europol said on Monday, warning that more cases could emerge when schools reopen as teachers monitoring res...
Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow small group sessions to begin. The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.It is the first step in t...