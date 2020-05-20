2 BSF personnel killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir. Theirs weapons looted: Officials.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
A 32-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly duping migrant workers and others seeking to travel to Bihar by selling them fake tokens for special trains. Wearing a personal protection equipment PPE kit, Rajesh Rai, the acc...
Close to two dozen people have escaped from coronavirus quarantine centers in Zimbabwe, state-run media reported Wednesday, adding that others are illegally crossing the border from South Africa and not reporting to the centers. The Herald ...
Four militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district on Wednesday, and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said. Acting on inputs, security forces arrested Muzaffar ...
Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said he was shocked at testing positive for the coronavirus, having strictly followed Britains social distancing guidelines and not shown any symptoms. The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from...