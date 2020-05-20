Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 BSF personnel killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir. Theirs weapons looted: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:21 IST
2 BSF personnel killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir. Theirs weapons looted: Officials.

2 BSF personnel killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir. Theirs weapons looted: Officials.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for selling fake tokens for railway journey

A 32-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly duping migrant workers and others seeking to travel to Bihar by selling them fake tokens for special trains. Wearing a personal protection equipment PPE kit, Rajesh Rai, the acc...

Nearly 2 dozen escape from virus quarantine in Zimbabwe

Close to two dozen people have escaped from coronavirus quarantine centers in Zimbabwe, state-run media reported Wednesday, adding that others are illegally crossing the border from South Africa and not reporting to the centers. The Herald ...

4 militant associates of LeT held in J&K’s Budgam

Four militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district on Wednesday, and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said. Acting on inputs, security forces arrested Muzaffar ...

Soccer-Watford's Mariappa shocked after positive COVID-19 test

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said he was shocked at testing positive for the coronavirus, having strictly followed Britains social distancing guidelines and not shown any symptoms. The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020