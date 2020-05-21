Flights with duration between 90-120 mins, like ones on Delhi-Mumbai route, to have lower and upper fare limit of Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000:DGCA.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
A fire broke out in two adjacent private factories in Greater Noida on Thursday, while some shanties were damaged in another blaze in Noida, said officials. No person was injured in the incident reported from Udyog Vihar in Ecotech 3 area i...
Italian eyewear maker Luxottica will give employees a monitor that alerts them if they are not respecting social distancing rules and keeps track of contacts with people potentially at risk of coronavirus infection, it said on Thursday. The...
William J Keating, who spent three decades as an Ohio newspaper executive after leaving Congress in the mid-1970s, has died, his family confirmed. He was 93. The Cincinnati native led The Cincinnati Enquirer as president and later as publis...
The Serb member of Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said opposition lawmakers phones were bugged in the Serb autonomous region that he once led, only to assert he was joking after his remarks stirred an uproar and calls for him to be prosecu...