RBI Governor says India seeing collapse of demand; electricity, dip in petroleum product consumption; fall in private consumption.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:17 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Latest News

Khanvel Resort Turns "Atmanirbhar", Uses Resort Property to Grow Veggies

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirPM Modi announced recently in an address that it intends to make the nation self-sufficient and self-reliant and urged every individual, community and business to adopt the same function. Very close to thi...

Emma Mackey to play author Emily Bronte in biopic

Sex Education star Emm Mackey will topline the biographical drama movie about English novelist and poet Emily Bronte. The film, which marks actor Frances OConnors directorial debut, will chronicle the early years of the 18th-century authors...

Thai artist 'restless hands' takes coronavirus battle to the streets

A Thai street artist has been paying tribute to the fight against the coronavirus with murals depicting a winged-character dressed as a health worker looming over a spiky image of the virus restrained by a padlocked red cross. The 37-year-o...

PM arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of post-cyclone situation in W Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in West Bengal, which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan. Modi arrived at the Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Ban...
