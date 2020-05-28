Left Menu
Development News Edition

We remain strong in our resolve to ensure India's sovereignty: MEA on standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:32 IST
We remain strong in our resolve to ensure India's sovereignty: MEA on standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

We remain strong in our resolve to ensure India's sovereignty: MEA on standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

BookMyShow lays off, furloughs 270 employees

Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow has laid off or furloughed 270 employees as it expects its revenue to be greatly reduced in the coming months, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Several tech-led businesses including Ola, U...

Philippines eases one of world's toughest curbs amid spike in coronavirus cases

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte eased one of the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world for residents in the capital Manila from June 1, even as the country saw its biggest spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday. The Philippines r...

Soccer-Austrian leaders Linz docked six points for breaking coronavirus rules

Austrian league leaders LASK Linz have had six points deducted for breaking coronavirus rules regarding training sessions, the APA news agency and other Austrian media said on Thursday. Linz were reported to the leagues disciplinary tribuna...

Spain's COVID-19 deaths edge up to 27,119

Spains Health Ministry said recorded deaths from the coronavirus reached 27,119 on Thursday, rising by just one for the second day in a row as authorities fine-tune a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.Just 38 deaths were reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020