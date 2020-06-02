Yes, we will definitely get our growth back, says PM Modi addressing captains of Indian industry.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargoes of U.S. soybeans on Monday, even as sources in China said the government had told them to halt purchases after Washington said it would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong to pun...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to another day, without giving any date, a petition seeking directions to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with Bharat claiming it will instill a sense of pride in our na...
Britains 650 lawmakers are grappling with a question familiar to millions of their compatriots When is it safe to go back to work Members of Parliament, who have largely been working from home while the coronavirus swept Britain, have been ...
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address the people of West Bengal through a virtual rally on June 8, state party president Dilip Ghosh said. He said the party would reach out to people, apprising them of the achieve...