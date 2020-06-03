Operation of Shramik Special trains from Delhi ends as no new demand from govt: Officials.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
The Kremlin defended on Wednesday plans to hold a nationwide vote next month on constitutional reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his long rule, saying the coronavirus epidemic was expected to ease before it is held...
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.French court orders Rwanda genocide suspect be tried at U.N. tribunalA French court on Wednesday ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga be handed over to a United Nations tri...
Thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Many of the protesters wore face mas...
Flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which was suspended at 2.30 pm, has now resumed, a spokesperson of GVK said on Wednesday. MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspen...