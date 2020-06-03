Shramik Special trains will be run if fresh demands come from Delhi govt: Railway officials.

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways is operating Shramik Special trains f...
Private transporters on Wednesday announced the suspension of tanker and truck services in Jammu and Kashmir but said their doors are open if the Union Territory administration is interested in addressing their genuine demands through negot...
To facilitate faster clearance of consignments, the CBIC has extended the 24x7 customs clearance facility at all sea ports and airports by a month till June 2020. In a letter to all Chief Commissioners Customs and Central Tax, the CBIC...
Urging people in coastal areas to remain indoors, NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said the threat posed by cyclonic storm Nisarga has still not abated and it may intensify in the evening. Taking to Twitter, Tatkare also asked ...