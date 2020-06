No ‘prasad’ in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock’ guidelines UP-UNLOCK-GUIDELINES Lucknow Jun 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued g'

Devotees cannot make any offering of prasad nor will be able to to touch statues, idols or holy books in places of worship as and when they visit them after their opening, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday. In an elaborate guide...