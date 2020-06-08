Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district: Police

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic. ...
The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....
Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and NASCAR paused before Sundays Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the countrys social unrest. The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing r...
Fujifilm Holdings Corps research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firms effort to prove the drugs effectiveness against the virus.There is...
The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice. Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated.Before the march, Bucks guard S...
A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today, Hansraj Me...