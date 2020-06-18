Govt lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations: DGFT notification.

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...
The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....
Kathryn Wheelbarger, one of the Pentagons most prominent and respected policy officials, is resigning after three years in the job after President Donald Trump dropped plans to nominate her for an intelligence post, sources tell Reuters. Th...
Britain will switch to Apple and Google technology for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, ditching its homegrown system which was not working well enough on Apples iPhone, the government said on Thursday. The test-and-trace programme is key t...
Taiwan jets on Wednesday again had to warn off Chinese air force aircraft that approached the island, Taiwans military said, the fourth such encounter in nine days as China steps up its activity near the Chinese-claimed island. The Chinese ...
The World Health Organisations chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, on Thursday said that the agency is optimistic and hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccines could be available before the end of this year. Addressing a press briefing from Ge...