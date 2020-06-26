CBSE and ICSE tell SC that board results can be declared by mid-July.

... ...
European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Bhutan has categorically denied any validity in reports suggesting that the country has stooped releasing water for an irrigation channel along its border with India near Assam, sources said. The sources said the Bhutanese side said that th...
For thirty years she led a normal life with no complications, until recently, when doctors, while treating her for abdominal pain, discovered that she was a man suffering from testicular cancer. Surprisingly, her 28-year-old sister, who und...
Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said. According to the Maharashtra Police, a tot...
The much anticipated mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion by Motorola went on sale for the first time on 24th June 2020 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The sale went over just in a fraction of seconds after it was listed by Flipkart for end users...