Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have increased COVID-19 testing in Delhi; hence, cases are rising: Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:11 IST
We have increased COVID-19 testing in Delhi; hence, cases are rising: Kejriwal.

We have increased COVID-19 testing in Delhi; hence, cases are rising: Kejriwal.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US Cybercom virtual war game girds against increased threats

Foreign hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to undermine institutions and threaten critical infrastructure, a top U.S. military cyber official said Thursday. The comments from Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger of U.S. C...

INS Jalashwa embarks 687 Indian citizens at Bandar Abbas in Iran

INS Jalashwa arrived off Bandar Abbas, Iran on the evening of 24 Jun 20 and entered the harbour on 25 Jun 20 for another mission under the Indian Navys Op Samudra Setu. The ship embarked 687 Indian citizens after the mandatory medical and b...

'Cyberpunk 2077' anime series in works at Netflix

Netflix has announced an anime series based on the much-awaited video game Cyberpunk 2077. The streamer has partnered with anime studio Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the video game, for the project.Titled Cyberpunk...

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital.

Kejriwal says more ICU beds will be set up on a large scale at LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020