Occupancy in trains from UP, Bihar, WB to big cities increasing day by day, indicating improving economic situation: Chairman Rly Board.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health M...
Vaxart Inc said on Friday it would test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys in a study organized by the Trump Administrations vaccine-acceleration program called Operation Warp Speed.Shares of the U.S. vaccine developer jumped 63 befo...
Coronavirus lockdowns led to huge reductions in traffic and fewer car crashes this spring, but as drivers sped up on quieter roads, the collisions became deadlier in several cities, a Reuters analysis shows.In New York City, the ratio of fa...
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19 and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, ...