SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of remaining two papers of Class X examination of Rajasthan board, says state govt lawyer.

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...
The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....
We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...
Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday claimed that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew the countrys political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories. Efforts are being made to rem...
The Arvind Kejriwal government turned its back on Delhiites amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Union Home minister Amit Shah had to take over command of Delhi to provide proper healthcare facilities to the people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupt...
Faced with financial problems due to lockdown, an all-India organisation of private schools on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allot funds to the institutes for paying salaries to their staff and meet other expen...
A 28-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide due to depression as his wife had gone backto her maternal home two years ago, Nagpur police said onSundayDhananjay Tidgam, a resident of Singarkheda village,ended his life by jumping in front of...