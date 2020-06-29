India's Nitin Menon included in International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires, replacing England's Nigel Llong.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:56 IST
India's Nitin Menon included in International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires, replacing England's Nigel Llong.
