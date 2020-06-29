Left Menu
India's Nitin Menon included in International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires, replacing England's Nigel Llong.

29-06-2020
India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest umpire to enter ICC Elite Panel

Indias Nitin Menon on Monday became the youngest ever to be included in the International Cricket Councils Elite Panel of Umpires for the upcoming 2020-21 season, replacing Englands Nigel Llong. The 36-year-old, who has officiated in three ...
