India's border standoff with China figured in telephonic talks between Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:27 IST
India's border standoff with China figured in telephonic talks between Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper: Sources.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Mark Esper
- China
- Rajnath Singh
ALSO READ
Indian-American doctors, gurdwara launch food drive for COVID-19 patients
Like Taj Mahal in India, foreigners should pay more to enter US national parks: Senator
Special flight with 224 Indians takes off from Washington DC
37 years of India's maiden World Cup title win
Match-fixing law will be a game-changer in India: Steve Richardson