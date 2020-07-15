Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Russian lawmakers late on Tuesday submitted draft legislation that would ban same-sex marriage after voters backed changes to the constitution which define marriage as a union of a man and a woman only. The changes, championed by President ...
A U.S. District Court in Washington early on Wednesday blocked what would be the second federal execution in 17 years, hours before it was due to take place.The U.S. Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, who has been c...
People who are homeless may experience 60-70 higher rates of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure, compared to the general population, according to a recent study. The study was cited in The Importance of ...
Students of National Institutes of Design NID will be able to apply easily for work permits in Germany now as its centres have been included in the European countrys Anabin database, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. It ...