India and China remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement: Officials on Sino-India military talks.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Australias soccer top flight is suspending the use of the Video Assistant Referee VAR when the season resumes on Friday after a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Football Federation Australia FFA said. FFAs Head of Leagues Greg...
AHMEDABAD, India, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Key Highlights Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue at 5,020 million up 10 y-o-y Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue ex-EPC at 4,717 million up 20 y-o-y Q1 FY21 subscription revenue at 2,653 million ...
Housing sales in eight major cities of the country declined 54 per cent during January-June period to 59,538 units the lowest in 10 years as demand crashed after the imposition of the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown late March, accordin...
U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the worlds largest medical glove maker, Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.The bar on...