EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
FMCG firm Marico on Thursday said its chief financial officer Vivek Karve has resigned from the company. It has appointed its executive vice president head finance, Pawan Agrawal as its next CFO, Marico said in a regulatory filing.The boa...
Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday with the SP 500 slipping from a five-week high as concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases nationwide were amplified by data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims. U....
U.S. fast food chain Burger King and a car manufactured by a General Motors GM joint venture were picked out for criticism on Thursday by Chinas state television station in its high-profile annual show on consumer rights. Since it was first...
As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11. The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavi...