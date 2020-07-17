Rajasthan Speaker expected to take up at 5 pm Congress complaint seeking disqualification of Sachin Pilot, 18 other MLAs from assembly.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:00 IST
Rajasthan Speaker expected to take up at 5 pm Congress complaint seeking disqualification of Sachin Pilot, 18 other MLAs from assembly.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Congress
- Sachin Pilot
- MLAs
ALSO READ
Five more COVID-19 deaths, 115 fresh cases in Rajasthan
Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
115 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 18,427
Govt committed to strengthen law and order in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Rajasthan committed to protecting children’s rights: Gehlot