Vikas Dubey encounter: SC asks UP govt to consider adding an ex-judge of apex court and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:59 IST
