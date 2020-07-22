Two more die as flood situation in Assam deteriorates, over 26 lakh people affected across 26 districts: Bulletin.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday any suggestion that Britains vote to leave the European Union had been influenced by Russian interference. A day after a report by parliaments intelligence and security committee said the g...
By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the head of an influential government body tasked with preserving Brazils Black culture called the countrys anti-racism movement scum, it came as no surprise to man...
A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Talking to reporters here, Swami Govind Devgiri Mah...
US wildlife officials on Wednesday rejected special protections for a rare, freshwater fish species thats been at the centre of a long-running legal dispute, citing conservation efforts that helped increase Arctic grayling numbers in a Mont...