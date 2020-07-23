SC starts hearing on Rajasthan Speaker's plea against HC order restraining him from conducting disqualification process against 19 Cong MLAs.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
The U.S. governments order to China to shut its consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election, Chinese state media said in editorials on Thursday.The United States said on ...
An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG departed from correct process by sending sensitive documents to his personal email address, a colleague told a court on Thursday....
Northeast has potential to become Indias growth engine now peace is being established in entire N-E regionPM....
Cricket Australia CA Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after for...