Another meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs expected soon: MEA.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to the 14-member England squad alongside James Anderson and Mark Wood for the series-deciding third and final Test against the West Indies starting at the Old Trafford here on Friday. The 25-year-old Ar...
The Assam government will release 376 prisoners in the next few days to decongest jails across the state after 535 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Of the 376 prisoners to be released, 111 are presently lo...
President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight brief the nation on developments in South Africas risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus.The Presidents address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavi...
Works by Rembrandt, Miro and Picasso are being offered to entice life back to the auction world next week when Sothebys holds its first face-to-face sale since the coronavirus in London with a line-up from the Renaissance to the European Av...