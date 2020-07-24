Two sides reviewed situation along LAC and ongoing disengagement process: MEA on diplomatic talks with China on border row.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
The Gujarat Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission ECI to use ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines EVMs in the upcoming by-elections to eight Assembly seats in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The EC...
Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 296 as 353 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the Union territory to 16,782. Of the new cases, 129 are from Jammu region and 224 from Kashmir, ...
A 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradeshs Noida ended her life allegedly over not being able to take care of her financially weak family, police said on Friday. The girls body was found hanging from a hook on the ceiling of her rented accomm...
Formula One scrapped all four of this seasons races in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday and added three European rounds, including old favourites Imola and the Nuerburgring, to the calendar.While previously scheduled gran...