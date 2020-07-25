With 180 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad's tally rises to 25,529; fatalities up by four to 1,572: Gujarat health department.

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...
A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...
Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a multi-family home in western Germany, police said. North Rhine-Westphalia police said the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparkin...
The Punjab Police on Saturday cautioned against a phishing attack wherein fake messages assuring Rs 2,000 as COVID-19 relief package from the government are being sent to people with an aim to steal their data. The warning was issued by ...
Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the citys caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll surged to 3,80, authorities said. Meanwhile, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said the daily positivity rate of Delhi was about...
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...