Deviation from established constitutional position in convening House session will create constitutional crisis: Ex-law ministers to Raj Guv.

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...
A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on rising Sino-U.S. tensions, and as a jump in COVID-19 cases in the city weighed on investor sentiment. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 102.07 ...
Channelling her Monday mood with a glamorous throwback video, actor Karisma Kapoor treated her fans with a glamorous blast from the past clip. Monday mood blastfromthepast letscheer, wrote the 46-year-old star alongside the intriguing video...
Individuals and corporates having the ability to re-pay their loans are not doing so by taking advantage of the moratorium given by Reserve Bank of India RBI, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Monday. Even people who have the ability to p...
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold decisions to help people amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. Addressing Maharashtra BJP unit functionaries via video link, Nadda also said the Modi-led go...