Seven excise officials, six policemen suspended over Punjab hooch tragedy; death toll now 86.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Help is pouring in for three children in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana who lost their parents, with actor Sonu Sood and also a state minister reaching out to them. Sonu Sood, who has been helping people hit hard by the COVID-19 ...
The Tripura government said on Saturday that it has paid salaries to all government employees in time, a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it was among five states that are yet to follow the directives on timely payment to he...
Most of the devotees of Assam offered their Eid al-Adha prayers at home on Saturday following a government order that did not allow large gatherings in mosques in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Muslim community re...
Under cloudless summer skies, thousands of competitors plunged into the balmy waters of Balaton on Saturday to swim across Central Europes largest freshwater lake.Despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said more than 10,000 people inc...