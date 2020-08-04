Curfew lifted from Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir; restricts due to COVID-19 pandemic to continue: officials.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...
Following are the top stories at 1015 pm NATION DEL127 DEF-SINOINDIA-LADAKH-REVIEW Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh New Delhi Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed th...
Amid rising cases of coronavirus and disruption in normal business activities, regulator IRDAI on Tuesday allowed life insurers to issue life insurance policies electronically. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRD...
As many as 1,083 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. Kerala reported 1,083 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1,021 patients who were under treatment for the disease have been recovered today. A tota...
Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park.The fast-moving storm threatened f...