Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under Delhi's electric vehicle policy, 200 charging stations to be set up in one year: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:26 IST
Under Delhi's electric vehicle policy, 200 charging stations to be set up in one year: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Under Delhi's electric vehicle policy, 200 charging stations to be set up in one year: Delhi CM Kejriwal.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile medical team, 15 ambulances sent to Rajamala: Kerala health minister on Idduki landslide incident

A mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the landslide site at Rajamala in Idduki district on Kerala on Friday, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Shailaja said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit as Sino-U.S. tensions spike, Turkish lira in the doldrums

Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps, further escalating tensions with Beijing, while the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low in a new phase of high volatility trading....

Sterling falls on U.S.-China escalation, erasing gains from BoE meeting

Sterling resumed its role as a risk-driven currency on Friday, falling against the dollar as global market sentiment turned sour after an escalation of U.S.-China tensions.World stocks tumbled and the U.S. dollar rose after U.S. President D...

Oman lifts internal travel restriction before tropical storm

Oman will lift a two-week domestic ban on travel between provinces a day earlier than planned on Friday, before the expected arrival of a large tropical storm, state news agency ONA said. The ban on travel between governorates was imposed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020