Three security force personnel killed in militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir: Police.

... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fit...
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held. Speaking in a video address from Lithuania,...
Freshwater fish and seafood supply chain platform Captain Fresh on Monday said it has raised USD 2.3 million over Rs 17 crore from investors, including Ankur Capital. In pre-series A round of funding, Incubate Fund India and Silicon Valley-...
Until late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make plastic boxes for Ferrero Rocher praline chocolates and the plastic spoons tucked inside Kinder Joy eggs to scoop out the milky sweet cream inside.With a diploma in plastic mould technology...