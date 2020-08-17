787 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally 1,53,367; toll rises to 4,214 with 18 more deaths: Authorities.

... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak and improve the law-and-order situation in the state. He also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation ...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. Moscows decision to approve the vaccine and produce httpswww.re...
Israel will import from free zones in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Sky News Arabia on Monday. We know that we will get good prices, he said.Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday th...
The head of Lebanons customs authority was formally arrested on Monday after being questioned over the massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month, the state-run National News Agency reported. The investigation is focused on why nearly 3...